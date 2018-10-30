Blaine County Seeks Applicants for Patrol Deputies

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – Aspiring law officers will be happy. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants to join its patrol deputies, according to a Facebook post by the office.

The 40-hour per week position starts at more than $57,000, has rotating 12-hour shifts, benefits and more. Applicants must pass a background check.

Applications are available online or you can reach Holly Carter at hcarter@co.blaine.id.us or 208-788-5536.