BLM to Offer Electronic Mountain Bike Experience in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho – Attention mountain bike enthusiasts: if given the chance, would you try an electronic mountain bike?

If you said yes, you actually do have an opportunity on June 2. From 9 a.m. to noon on that day, the Bureau of Land Management will provide an electronic mountain bike – eMTB for short – for users to try at the Croy Creek Trailhead, about 3.5 miles west of Hailey.

Of course, you’ll have to give your feedback about the bike.

“We are very interested to hear what people have to say about the eMTB experience,” John Kurtz, BLM’s Shoshone outdoor recreation planner, said in a news release. “This feedback will be helpful as we consider incorporating this fast and upcoming trend into the Wood River Valley Travel Management Plan.”