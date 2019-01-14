Boise Band Auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Hopefully we'll have a local band to root for on the next season of 'America's Got Talent'! Red Light Challenge is a band composed of two brothers who were born and raised in Hawaii, then moved to Idaho to attend Boise State in 2015. Sean and Kyle Luster are now hoping to take their band to the national stage through a big platform.

Since their move to the gem state, Red Light Challenge -the high-energy, pop-rock band- has played over 400 shows and have toured all over the Pacific Northwest. Their tunes have gotten some attention too. They were a top five nominee for Boise Weekly's 2018 'Best of Boise' poll, and winners of the 2018 Idaho 'Next2Rock' Battle of the Bands.

So what led them to audition? Initially they decided to do a little performing in Texas, and realized there were open auditions for 'America's Got Talent'. So they went for it!

We had an awesome day between filming and performing for the audition, and we have our fingers crossed about moving forward! At the least, we had a great trip to Texas and got to do some fun performing, so we are happy no matter what happens.

There's no word on when and if, they'll appear on the hit series. But, it's so awesome to hear that a band with ties to Boise has a chance at this huge opportunity!!! Good luck, Red Light Challenge. We'll be rooting for you!