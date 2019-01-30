University of Idaho students received an alarming alert this morning informing them that tenured journalism professor, Denise Bennett, was banned from the campus. According to KTVB , the 'Vandal Alert' stated:

Denise Bennett has been barred from Moscow Campus. Recent admittance to police of meth use and access to firearms. If seen on campus, call 911

Bennett, according to KTVB , was apparently placed on administrative leave last Thursday, for (according to The Moscow-Pullman Daily News) "speaking out about the handling of University of Idaho grant funding.

According to KTVB, Bennett informed the newspaper that she felt she was placed on leave because of an email she crafted and sent to the University's administration expressing the "her disappointment with the handling of grant funds as well as the underfunding and lack of maintenance at the Radio-TV Center on the UI campus."

According to KTVB, after Bennett was placed on leave, a petition was started on Change.org to get the media professor reinstated. The petition states ( via KTVB ):

We are calling for Denise to be reinstated immediately as this forced leave is both unfounded, and is an immense disservice to students, the university community, and the community as a whole.

According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, a representative of UI, Jodi Walker, confirmed the decision to place her on administrative leave but said there wouldn't be any further comments.

There is no further information about the circumstances behind the statement in the 'Vandal Alert' regarding the meth use and access to firearms, but we'll keep you posted!