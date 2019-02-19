Boise Ranked Second Best State Capital

Maybe it’s because we were late in the game but Boise is a lovely capital city. We learned from the mistakes made by other state capitals.

affordability, educational opportunities, quality of life and quality of healthcare

I’ve visited many and can say some places need a makeover. Harrisburg and Albany come to mind.

Some I haven’t visited since I was a kid. Richmond and Tallahassee were places I saw in the 70s. They may have changed greatly in the more than 40 years I last made stops there. I lived in Vermont’s capital city and lived very close to the beautiful capitals of Maryland and Delaware.

While I judge these places by their looks, WalletHub rates the cities by affordability, educational opportunities, quality of life and quality of healthcare. Only Austin, Texas is above Boise on the list. Cheyenne, Salt Lake City and Helena are all in the top fifteen. All three I find to be great places as a tourist.