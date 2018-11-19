Boise State Broncos Back In Top 25 With Win Over New Mexico

The Boise State Broncos have climbed back into the top 25 rankings following their rout of New Mexico on Friday night.

The Broncos beat the Lobos by a final score of 45-14, and as a result have moved up to an overall 25th ranking. It was Boise State's ninth win of the year. The team is 6-1 in the Mountain West Conference.

Senior quarterback Brett Rypien threw three touchdowns, and running back Alexander Mattison added another score in the win. The Broncos will face Utah State on Saturday, November 24, for the Mountain West crown.

The game can be heard on 98.3 "The Snake," starting on Saturday at 7PM (MT).