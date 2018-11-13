Boise State Broncos Running Game Goes Berserk In Win Over Fresno

The Boise State Broncos effective use of the running game is to be credited for a huge win this past Friday night against a very good Fresno State Bulldog team.

Junior running back Alexander Mattison carried the ball 30 times for 144 yards and two scores at Albertson's Stadium in Boise Friday night. The Broncos handed Fresno State only their second loss on the season, while Boise State improved to 8-2 in the Mountain West Conference.

The Broncos have two games remaining in the regular season. They play New Mexico State this Friday night, and finish with number one ranked Utah State on Saturday, November 24.

