Boise State Broncos Take The Field Saturday For Spring Game
Fans of Boise State Broncos football will get their first glimpse of the 2018 team this weekend at the annual spring game.
Saturday, April 14, at 3:30 p.m., the annual spring scrimmage will start from Albertsons Stadium. Tickets are $10, and the first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a free 2018 team poster, according to the Bronco's website.
Prior to the start of the game, the school will honor their 2018 Hall of Fame sports class. Tailgating will be allowed on the grass of the team's practice facility.