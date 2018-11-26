Broncos Win Seventh In A Row; Grab First Place In Mountain West

Gene Sweeney, Getty Images

The Boise State Broncos won their seventh game in a row on Saturday and reclaimed the top spot in the Mountain West Conference .

The Broncos running game once again exploded in the 33-24 victory Saturday night at Albertson's Stadium in Boise. Running back Alexander Mattison carried the ball 37 times for 200 yards, and scored three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Brett Rypien quietly threw for over 300 yards with a touchdown as well.

The Broncos have now earned a rematch with the Fresno State Bulldogs, who they beat on November 9 by a score of 24-17. Both teams are 10-2 in the standings.

Catch the game this Saturday (Dec 1) starting at 5:45 P (MT) on 98.3 FM "The Snake."