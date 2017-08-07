Bruce Willis Has a New Movie Coming Out That’s Driving Anti-Gun People Crazy

I don't pretend to be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but I don't understand why the Internet is steaming mad over the upcoming new Bruce Willis movie "Death Wish".

USA Today covered the furor. In short, Bruce Willis has remade the original Charles Bronson movie from 1974. There are a lot of guns and people are mad about it. Did they not watch "Diehard"?

For reference, here's the original Charles Bronson "Death Wish" .

As USA Today shared, those that hate guns hate this movie. They are entitled to their opinions. I am entitled to mine, too. So, here goes...

Movies are entertainment. No one makes you go watch them. Don't like it? Don't go see "Death Wish" . As for me, Diehard is one of my favorite movies ever and it also had tons of guns. I never really thought about it because the bad guys had guns, too. And, I loved every single moment when Bruce Willis ( John McClane ) was putting holes in them.

I think "Death Wish" looks like it's gonna completely rock. Love the theme song, too, Bruce Willis. Good choice, sir.

I'm not a political person, but if you are and think I'm loving this movie just because I'm a right-wing nut, guess again. I have never and will never own a gun in my life. Don't need one since I'm a registered with the city of Twin Falls as a lethal weapon (or so I tell my friends).

According to iMDB , "Death Wish" will be in theaters on November 22, 2017. I cannot wait.