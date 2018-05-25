City: Dierkes, Hidden Lakes Closed; Water Samples Being Tested
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Dierkes Lake is closed until further notice, the city of Twin Falls said on Friday. The closure is because of an unknown discoloration in Dierkes and Hidden lakes.
Water samples are being tested, the city says, but as a precautionary measure it is asking residents and visitors to avoid the lakes for the time being.
The city is asking residents to avoid swimming, fishing, or recreating in or around the lake until the issue is identified and determined to not be a risk to public health or safety. Access to Shoshone Falls Park will remain open but the gate to Dierkes Lake Park will be closed until further notice. The public is asked to not go beyond the gate.