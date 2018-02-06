City Receives Update on Odor Complaints

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you think the air has been a little stinky near a popular yogurt plant, chances are you’re not the only one.

The City Council on Monday received an update on an investigation into complaints of odor in the area near Hankins Road, allegedly coming from Chobani.

The city’s environmental engineer said steps are being taken to mitigate the problem.

“I have a good feeling we’re moving in the right direction,” Jason Brown told the council. He said the yogurt manufacturer was open to discussing and correcting the problem, and that it has and will continue to take steps to mitigate the odors.

Brown first addressed the council about the topic on Jan. 8, and he said since then a number of things have happened. Among other things, Chobani had to repair its water system.

Brown said samples of media and water from inside the plant’s odor control unit, which helps mitigate odors in the treatment process, have been taken for testing, the unit has been serviced, and a redundant water system will be installed. Further testing of samples will be done in New York, he said.

Brown said if all goes according to plan, “we should be able to resolve the issue shortly.” While odors come and go, he said, Chobani has agreed to be proactive in mitigating potential future odors from the plant.