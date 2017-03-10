Complaint Filed Against Judge in Dietrich Locker Room Assault Case

DIETRICH, Idaho (AP) — The panel that disciplines judges in Idaho says it will investigate a complaint filed against the judge who sentenced a teen to probation for sexually assaulting a high school football teammate.

The Times-News reports that the Idaho Judicial Council received a verified complaint against Fifth District Judge Randy Stoker earlier this month. Stoker has been criticized by some who believe a sentence for John R.K. Howard was too lenient and that the judge failed to recognize the racial implications of the case.