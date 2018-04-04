Crash Blocks Lanes on State Highway 24

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Minidoka on State Highway 24 Wednesday afternoon. Alan Kime, age 56, of Gooding, died after his Ford pickup truck veered off the shoulder, he overcorrected, overturned and was ejected. ISP says Kime had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. Both lanes of SH 24 had been blocked for about three hours.

EARLIER REPORT:

DIETRICH, Idaho (KLIX) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Idaho Highway 24 , near milepost 22 west of Minidoka. Both lanes on Highway 24 are blocked at this time, according to Idaho State Police.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.