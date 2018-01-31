TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) People who enjoy the outdoors can now get new technical certificates for outdoor activities this fall from the College of Southern Idaho. The college says it will be adding the new certificates as part of their existing "Outdoor Recreation and Leadership Development" program. Students who sign up can get certification in recreation, wilderness, leisure, forestry, or business related to those areas. The new certificates include white water rafting and kayaking, rock climbing, and snow survival. The program is offered through the CSI Outdoor Program and the time it takes to get a certificate can take one semester to a year to complete. Falls registration starts in April, but college officials says people should begin the admission process now. Fore information on admissions or the program call:

New students, or students who have been inactive for two or more years, can apply to CSI as a New Student click here .

Current CSI students call 208-732-6250 or advsing@csi.edu.

For more information about the “Outdoor Recreation and Leadership Development” program, call 208-732-6484 or email ORC@csi.edu.