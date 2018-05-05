Current Conditions Attract Perrine Bridge Jumpers

With an average temperature just under 80 degrees for the next five days, Twin Falls' residents can expect an active week of jumping from the Perrine Bridge.

The newest YouTube base jump video, posted Thursday (May 3), shows bridge on-lookers videotaping a man take the 480 foot leap in perfect conditions. Having never jumped myself, I'm hardly one to comment, but it appears to be about as textbook a jump as one can pull off, including a flawless landing.