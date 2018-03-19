Deadline Near to Request Comment Period on McCain’s Air Permit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The deadline to request a comment period on an air quality permit for a Mini-Cassia potato processing facility is fast approaching. McCain Foods has requested an air quality permit for construction from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality which says will regulate the emissions from an expansion project at the facility. The public can request a 30-day comment period on the proposal by submitting them to DEQ. The deadline is March 20 (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. Mountain Time and must be mailed or emailed to:

Tanya Chin

Air Quality Division

DEQ State Office

1410 N. Hilton

Boise, ID 83706

Email: tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov