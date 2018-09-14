DEQ Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Air Quality Permit in Paul

PAUL, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality seeks public comment on a proposed air quality permit to construct, or PTC, in Paul.

The proposed PTC for Amalgamated Sugar will regulate emissions from the company's beet sugar manufacturing plant, according to a news release by the DEQ.

DEQ has reviewed the permit application and determined that construction and operation of the equipment under the proposed permit conditions will not cause or contribute to a violation of any ambient air quality standard and will not injure or unreasonably affect human or animal life or vegetation.

Click the following links for the permit application , proposed permit , and related documents . Written comments will be accepted online or by mail at:

Tanya Chin

Air Quality Division

DEQ State Office

1410 N. Hilton

Boise, ID 83706

tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov

Submissions must be made by 5 p.m.Oct. 10. The DEQ said a public hearing may be held if requested in writing by Sept. 25.