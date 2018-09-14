DEQ Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Air Quality Permit in Paul
PAUL, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality seeks public comment on a proposed air quality permit to construct, or PTC, in Paul.
The proposed PTC for Amalgamated Sugar will regulate emissions from the company's beet sugar manufacturing plant, according to a news release by the DEQ.
DEQ has reviewed the permit application and determined that construction and operation of the equipment under the proposed permit conditions will not cause or contribute to a violation of any ambient air quality standard and will not injure or unreasonably affect human or animal life or vegetation.
Click the following links for the permit application, proposed permit, and related documents. Written comments will be accepted online or by mail at:
Tanya Chin
Air Quality Division
DEQ State Office
1410 N. Hilton
Boise, ID 83706
tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov
Submissions must be made by 5 p.m.Oct. 10. The DEQ said a public hearing may be held if requested in writing by Sept. 25.