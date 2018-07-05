Dietrich Man Charged with Setting July 4, Fire in Hailey

HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX) A Dietrich man was arrested and charged for setting a fire during Independence Day celebrations in Hailey. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Sean Michael Newman was arrested Wednesday for felony third degree arson after allegedly setting a fire that forced people to evacuate the River Fest at the Draper Preserve. Fire crews from the Wood River Fire and Rescue, Hailey and Bellevue fire departments were able to put the fire out that burned less than an acre. Allegedly, Newman lit the cotton seeding covering the ground with a lighter on a trail bridge near Lyons Park. The Hailey Police Department helped the sheriff's office arrest Newman. The sheriff said that given the current conditions the outcome could have been worse. Newman is being held in the Blaine County Detention Center.