Downtown Commons Featured In New Best Of Twin Falls Video
A recently shared amateur YouTube video of Twin Falls does a nice job of casting a complimentary light on the city's popular landmarks.
Shoshone Falls, the Twin Falls Visitor Center, Perrine Bridge, sections of the Snake River and the new Downtown Commons are all featured in the two minute video posted by a schwertfeger93. The Commons officially opened to the public July 6, and has been a popular addition to Twin Falls.
The video also features other beloved Twin Falls staples, like the Depot Grill for instance.