Downtown Commons Featured In New Best Of Twin Falls Video

A recently shared amateur YouTube video of Twin Falls does a nice job of casting a complimentary light on the city's popular landmarks.

Shoshone Falls, the Twin Falls Visitor Center , Perrine Bridge, sections of the Snake River and the new Downtown Commons are all featured in the two minute video posted by a schwertfeger93 . The Commons officially opened to the public July 6, and has been a popular addition to Twin Falls.

The video also features other beloved Twin Falls staples, like the Depot Grill for instance.