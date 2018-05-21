Drone Prep Class Scheduled for June in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A drone licensing preparation class is being offered at the end of June in Hailey.

The class, which will be held June 26 and 27 at the Hailey Sheriff’s Office, 1650 Aviation Dr., will be taught by Idaho State University technology program.

Topics covered include fundamentals of aerodynamics, aeromedical factors, battery technology, sectional charts, chart symbols, airspace, radio communications, emergency procedure, weather, density altitude, among many other topics.