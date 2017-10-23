Early Voting Begins in Twin Falls County

TWIN Falls, Idaho (KLIX) Early voting has started for Twin Falls County as the November elections approach. Twin Falls County citizens can cast their votes at the County West Building in Twin Falls every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, November 3. There are a number of things to be voted on in this election including city council seats and a bond issue. Voters will either chose to elect new candidates or reinstate current ones to city seats in Buhl, Castleford, Filer, Hansen, Hollister, Kimberly, Murtaugh, and Twin Falls. The Filer School District will also be asking voters to approve a supplemental levy for $1 million in a two year period. The Rock Creek Rural Fire District also has two commissioner positions open for election; Commissioner Sub-district 1 has two candidates, while Commissioner Sub-district 3 has one candidate. For sample ballots in your community in Twin Falls County go to this link.