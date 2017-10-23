Early Voting Begins in Twin Falls County
TWIN Falls, Idaho (KLIX) Early voting has started for Twin Falls County as the November elections approach. Twin Falls County citizens can cast their votes at the County West Building in Twin Falls every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, November 3. There are a number of things to be voted on in this election including city council seats and a bond issue. Voters will either chose to elect new candidates or reinstate current ones to city seats in Buhl, Castleford, Filer, Hansen, Hollister, Kimberly, Murtaugh, and Twin Falls. The Filer School District will also be asking voters to approve a supplemental levy for $1 million in a two year period. The Rock Creek Rural Fire District also has two commissioner positions open for election; Commissioner Sub-district 1 has two candidates, while Commissioner Sub-district 3 has one candidate. For sample ballots in your community in Twin Falls County go to this link.
Early voters can also have an absentee ballot mailed to them after filling out an application and turning it back in to the county clerk. You can hit this link to get a copy of the application to receive an absentee form. The last day the county clerk can receive a mail in ballot is October 27 at 5 p.m.
All voters are required to show personal identification. IDs that are accepted are:
- Idaho drivers license
- passport of ID card with photo
- Tribal ID with photo
- Student ID (college or high school) with photo
- Concealed carry permit
If you are not currently registered to vote you can do so on the day of the election November 7. You must meet the following requirements
- be a United State citizen
- 18-years-old or older
- A resident in the state and county for 30 days prior to the election (Nov 7)
- registered to vote