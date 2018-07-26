FDA Says More Food Recalls Likely Coming

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Federal officials say they expect more food recalls will occur in the coming days due to what they believe is the source causing potential salmonella contamination.

Several food products have already been recalled due to potential contamination, including a variety of Mondelēz’s Ritz cheese sandwiches and Ritz Bits cheese products, certain Pepperidge Farm’s Goldfish , and Flowers Foods’ Swiss Rolls sold under various brand names, according to a statement by U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

Officials believe the products were infected by a common whey ingredient supplied to the food manufacturers by Associated Milk Producers Inc.

“As there are likely other food products made by other manufacturers that also use this common ingredient, there may be other recalls initiated in the coming days,” Gottlieb said in the statement that was issued on Tuesday . “We are also aware that our partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working with Pinnacle Foods Inc. on a public health alert regarding certain Hungry Man products that may also contain this ingredient.”

He said there’s been no evidence that anyone has become ill due to the consumption of these products or that the products are contaminated, but the recalls were initiated as a precautionary measure.

Gottlieb said: