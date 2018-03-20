Filer Man Charged with DUI after Head-on Crash Near Rogerson

RODGERSON, Idaho (KLIX) A Filer man is behind bars this morning charged with aggravated driving under the influence after a two car head-on crash in south Twin Falls County. According to Idaho State Police, at 12:04 this morning, 28-year-old Samuel Smith, was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail after he crossed the center line in a 2008 Toyota Highlander south of Rogerson on Highway 93. Smith hit a Ford Focus driven by Enrique Salas Viernes, age 22, of Rogerson. Viernes had to be flown by air ambulance to a Boise hospital, his passenger 18-year-old Laura Salas Viernes, of Rogerson, was not injured. Everyone had been wearing a seat belt, according to ISP.