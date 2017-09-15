Fire Restrictions to End in Northern Areas of the Sawtooth Forest
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Stage 1 fire restrictions will be lifted on the Sawtooth National Forest's northern zone this weekend by fire managers. Officials say the restrictions will end at midnight September 17th. Lands included in the restrictions are federal, state, private forest, rangelands, roads and trails within Blaine, Camas, Custer, and Elmore counties. Forest officials remind people to continue to be cautious when using fires because accidental starts can be devastating.
These areas are located within the Sawtooth North zone and are described below:
All Sawtooth National Forest, Twin Falls District BLM, and Idaho State and private lands north of Highway 20 to the northern most Sawtooth National Forest boundary. From Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Park Visitor Center.
These are some tips provided by forest officials to prevent wildfires:
- NEVER leave a camp fire unattended
- Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times
- Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave it
- Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.