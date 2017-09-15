Fire Restrictions to End in Northern Areas of the Sawtooth Forest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Stage 1 fire restrictions will be lifted on the Sawtooth National Forest's northern zone this weekend by fire managers. Officials say the restrictions will end at midnight September 17th. Lands included in the restrictions are federal, state, private forest, rangelands, roads and trails within Blaine, Camas, Custer, and Elmore counties. Forest officials remind people to continue to be cautious when using fires because accidental starts can be devastating.