Forest Begins to Open in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Southern Idaho forest officials say campsites are slowly opening in southern Idaho as the temperature gets warmer. The Sawtooth National Forest also is using the phrase "Know Before You Go" to remind people to know what conditions are like before they head out to go camping because some areas may not be fully ready to welcome guests. As the snow melts many campgrounds are opening, but full amenities like water and bathrooms may not open until a later date. Many forest roads with seasonal closures will open on May 1, but some may be hard to travel on because of wet and muddy conditions. It also says there may be some temporary road and trail closures and ask people to turn around. Maps are available showing where people can use motorized vehicles on the Sawtooth National Forest at any forest office, you can also contact them with these numbers: