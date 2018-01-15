Former Boise State Back One Game From Superbowl

Following Saturday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, the Philadelphia Eagles have positioned themselves nicely for a trip to Super Bowl LII (52) in three weeks. One of the main reasons for Philadelphia's success this season was the outstanding play in the final weeks by a former Boise State University running back.

Jay Ajayi joined the Eagles in October after being traded from the Miami Dolphins. On November 5th, he made his Eagle's debut, and ran for 77 yards and a touchdown.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2015 out of Boise State, Ajayi overcame an early fumble in Saturday's game and wound up with 98 all purpose yards. Earlier in the year, he also became the only player in NFL history to rush for more than 300 yards--with two different teams--in the same season.

Ajayi gained a strong following while playing for Boise State, finishing his collegiate career rushing for three touchdowns in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl, which resulted in a win against Arizona.