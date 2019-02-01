Who Do Idahoans Want To Win The Superbowl?

Football is interesting when it comes to the Superbowl because for the majority of football fans their favorite team isn't even playing. You can only cheer for the Rams or the Patriots so their favorite team was probably eliminated a month ago. But, all of the sudden everyone has a new favorite and an opinion on who they want to win. Or, also in many cases they may not like either team but they really don't want the Patriots (specifically Tom Brady) to win again.

There is a coverage map of the United States showing what team each state hopes will win the Superbowl. For all but about 15 states that honor goes to the Rams. But, we have our own poll going on here in Idaho and it shows the opposite. The majority of us want the Patriots to beat the Rams. How about you? Take the poll and let us know.