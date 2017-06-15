Fulcher Drops Out of Idaho Governor’s Race, Joins Race for Congress
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Former state Senator Russ Fulcher announced this morning he is dropping out of the Idaho gubernatorial race and instead running for the First Congressional District.
In an announcement made on his website, Fulcher says "it has become clear to me that Idaho’s First Congressional District is in need of an experienced, dedicated conservative." Fulcher said there are many overlaps in conservative philosophies between him and the four other candidates running for Idaho governor. He said that factor could splinter the support of conservative voters.
The other candidates include current congressman Sen. Raul Labrador, who's decision to run for governor has opened the door to the First Congressional District, and Lt. Gov. Brad Little. https://youtu.be/zQV29G6ZkTQ