Fulcher Drops Out of Idaho Governor’s Race, Joins Race for Congress

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Former state Senator Russ Fulcher announced this morning he is dropping out of the Idaho gubernatorial race and instead running for the First Congressional District.

In an announcement made on his website, Fulcher says "it has become clear to me that Idaho’s First Congressional District is in need of an experienced, dedicated conservative." Fulcher said there are many overlaps in conservative philosophies between him and the four other candidates running for Idaho governor. He said that factor could splinter the support of conservative voters.