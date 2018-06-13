Great! Just What We Need. Three of California.
My dad told me California would someday split apart. He said it 50 years ago.
What would we call these new states? Dumb, dumber, dumbest?
He was talking about the “Big One”. The earthquake expected to rip the state to shreds. A figurative quake may be about to take place. A ballot measure proposing breaking the state into three units will be on November’s ballot. Republicans wouldn’t mind carving out a sphere of influence in the current state but geographically it appears it could result in three states all with two Democrats serving in the U.S. Senate.
Of course, even a yes vote doesn’t guarantee the split happens. Government talks a good game about “self-determination” when it comes to other countries but it’s a high bar in the United States.
