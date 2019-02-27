Hagerman School District Cancels School Due to Illness

Hagerman School District has cancelled Friday classes due to illness.



Several School Districts have had to cancel this year due to weather-related issues and illness.

The Hagerman School District has announced that there will be no school on Thursday, February 28 due to illness.

Glenns Ferry Schools are also out on Thursday for the same reason.

Glenns Ferry Schools are expected to resume regular class schedules on Monday, March 4, 2019.

You can keep up to date on all Twin Falls and Southern Idaho area school closures here or download our station app for updates and push notifications.