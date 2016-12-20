Hailey Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 6th Grader

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A 21 year old Blaine County man is behind bars after being charged with several sex related crimes on Friday for allegedly assaulting a 12 year old girl.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Gabriel Lopez, of Hailey, is facing two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen and battery with the intent to commit a felony.

According to investigators, Lopez met the victim on social media and began messaging the 6th grader in October, eventually meeting the girl in person. Authorities say the assault happened in November at the parking lot of the hospital in Ketchum. Lopez is being held on a $50,000 bond.