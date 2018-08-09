Heat Advisory for the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Heat Advisory has been issued by forecasters for most of the Magic Valley starting this afternoon into Friday. The National Weather Service in Boise issued the warning which will go into effect from noon today into midnight Friday for Twin Falls, Jerome and Gooding counties, according to the map.
Temperatures in the region could range from 95 to 103 and may even break some records. A Heat Advisory, according to NWS, is a period of hot temperatures that could pose a risk to people, especially sensitive groups and people spending time outside. NWS says people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioning, keep out of the sun, and check in on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency, call 9 1 1.