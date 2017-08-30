Here’s What Idahoans Can Do to Help Hurricane Harvey Survivors

It's hard to watch the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and not wonder what you can do to help. We are far removed geographically from the people of southeast Texas, but there are many ways that Idahoans can help.

If you choose to give, it's crucial to know that you're supporting an organization that is reputable and really is making a difference where the need is greatest. The Better Business Bureau has some very helpful tools to help you make a good decision. Give.org is also a great resource for researching charitable organizations.

Here are a few of the organizations that are registered with the BBB and are considered reputable charities and are on the ground helping survivors in Texas.

American Red Cross

Americares

Church World Service

Direct Relief

Humane Society of the US

Salvation Army

Save The Children

United Way of Greater Houston

These are just a few of the groups that are trying to help those coping with the tragedy of Hurricane Harvey. For more information on others trying to help, check out the full list on the Better Business Bureau website .