Hillary’s Basket of Deplorables is Actually Empty (Opinion)

A few perhaps unknown facts about Election Day 2016. Donald Trump’s percentage of the vote mirrors almost exactly every Republican percentage since 1980.

Hillary Clinton did better than Trump among voters who claimed the economy was the most important issue

He also turned some two-time Obama voters into the GOP camp.

If you can read between the lines it appears the number of deplorable voters was no higher than in previous Presidential Elections. The notion of a “populist wave” is also debunked by a writer at the New Criterion. Put simply, there were just enough voters concerned the country was off course to try someone new to politics.

James Piereson’s essay is lengthy by today’s reading standards. I printed a copy and the piece is a 14 page slog. Studies show most Americans do very little reading and younger Americans don’t read at all, which is why I expect few will take the time to read Piereson’s arguments and why more and more people only believe what their favorite Hollywood celebrity believes. It’s why I write so little about these subjects because we’re told all you want to know is where you can find the best pizza in the Valley.