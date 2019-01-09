Humans Of The Magic Valley Returning To The Twin Falls Library

Last year was the first time I had ever heard of the Humans Of The Magic Valley event and it actually seemed pretty intriguing. A chance to have an open and honest conversation with people who are different than you. People who are different in their races, religion, physical ability, and many other ways but all wanting and willing to talk about those differences. Plus, since it is at the library you can't yell and argue so it is guaranteed to be civil conversation.

If you missed it last year, the Humans Of The Magic Valley event is coming back to the Twin Falls Public Library on January 25th from 6:30to 9:30p. This year the conversations will feature a BASE Jumper, Brain Injury Survivor, Catholic Monk, and more.