Idaho Deputy AG: Wheat Commission Proposal on Solid Ground

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State Deputy Attorney General Kay Christensen told Idaho Wheat Commission members their plan to ensure the IWC has the names and contact information of all the wheat growers in the state is on solid legal ground.

The Capital Press reported Monday the message comes as the commission prepares to hold meetings on a proposed rule change that would require first purchasers of Idaho wheat, such as elevators, to submit the names and information of wheat growers to the commission.

The commission is required by its enabling legislation to educate growers and hold periodic referendums to gauge whether wheat farmers approve of the way the commission is spending their checkoff dollars. Elevators that oppose the rule change argue they should be able to submit the information voluntarily if growers approve.