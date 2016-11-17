Idaho Man Facing Charges after Children Removed From Home

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — A southwest Idaho man whose five children police say were living in unsafe conditions that included dog feces in the home is facing felony charges. KTVB-TV reports that 35-year-old Isaac Moroni Hyatt of Kuna was taken into custody Monday and is facing five felony counts of injury to a child. He posted $5,000 bond and was released later that night. Police started investigating on Oct. 21 following a report about living conditions at Hyatt's home.