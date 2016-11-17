Idaho Man Facing Charges after Children Removed From Home
KUNA, Idaho (AP) — A southwest Idaho man whose five children police say were living in unsafe conditions that included dog feces in the home is facing felony charges. KTVB-TV reports that 35-year-old Isaac Moroni Hyatt of Kuna was taken into custody Monday and is facing five felony counts of injury to a child. He posted $5,000 bond and was released later that night. Police started investigating on Oct. 21 following a report about living conditions at Hyatt's home.
Police say an estimated 10 dogs lived in the home that had an overwhelming odor of feces and urine. Police say the kitchen had many dirty dishes, and the home was filled with flies and covered in debris. The five pre-teenage children were removed from the home and put in state custody.