Idaho Retrospect: 30th Anniversary Of ‘Lowman Fire’ Approaching

The 30 year anniversary of one of Idaho's most destructive fires is approaching. Once contained, the blaze was determined to have charred more than 45,000 acres of land over the span of about five weeks.

The " Lowman Complex Fire " started following a lightning storm in late July of 1989, according to archival data at upi.com . The fire did its majority of damage across terrain approximately 60 to 70 miles northeast of Boise. It was the worst fire in the state in more than 70 years, since a blaze nearly destroyed the city of Wallace in 1910 .

Twenty five homes and a resort were lost in the Lowman Fire, which resulted in a 70 mile fire line in the Boise National Forest . More than 1,100 firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire. Some light rainfall also provided some relief for crews in the final days leading up to its containment.

Below is a video of a Lowman resident recounting the devastating 1989 fire, that at the time, was the country's largest.