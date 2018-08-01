Idaho Student Debt Loads Higher Than Average

Student debt loads in Idaho are near average. Or a bit on the high average.

Store up for a rainy day or a college education

WalletHub has some findings on states with the most and least debt.

Utah finishes best. I’ll wager it’s because the state is filled with good savers. It’s a commandment for many people there. Store up for a rainy day or a college education. Some states also have better endowments at universities and it can keep student spending down.

We should also consider who carries the debt load. While California (which is low on the list) has made some changes to “free” college the taxpayers of the state have a history of picking up the tab. The methodology may not explain some of the quirks in systems.