Idaho Surges on Best Places to Live List

Picture by Bill Colley.

Idaho is no longer a secret.  It jumped twenty places in the yearly ranking of best states by US News and World Report.

A good economy and a very low crime rate are cited for the increase.

From 32nd best to 12th overall.

For all the talk about a poor healthcare system and the need to expand Medicaid, the state ranks 18th overall for healthcare.  The economy is a strong 7th as well is fiscal stability.

Even roads and bridges are in good shape compared to many other states.  You can see more by clicking here.

