Idaho Surges on Best Places to Live List
Idaho is no longer a secret. It jumped twenty places in the yearly ranking of best states by US News and World Report.
A good economy and a very low crime rate are cited for the increase.
For all the talk about a poor healthcare system and the need to expand Medicaid, the state ranks 18th overall for healthcare. The economy is a strong 7th as well is fiscal stability.
Even roads and bridges are in good shape compared to many other states. You can see more by clicking here.