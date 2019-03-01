Idaho’s Mikayla Ferenz Makes Big Sky History

Mikayla Ferenz of Idaho scored 14 points Thursday night as the Idaho women's basketball team beat Portland State 81-68 and in the process became the All-Time leading scorer in Big Sky women's basketball history with 2,298 career points.

It wasn't if Ferenz would break the record but when and last night was her time. Ferenz still has three more regular season games to add to her total and then the Big Sky Tournament in Boise the week of march 11th.

While last night was pretty much about Ferenz it was also a team effort as five Vandals scored in double figures. Taylor Pierce paced the Vandals with 22 points, while Gina Marxen added an impressive 17 points and four assists. The Klinker sisters, Lizzy and Natalie, both tacked on 12 and 10 points, respectively. Ferenz dished out eight assists to go with her 14 points.

The Idaho women, 14-3 in Big Sky play will be at Sacramento State tomorrow afternoon.