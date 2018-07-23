Idaho’s Most Haunted Hotel an Old Hospital

The radio station is haunted. Some of my co-workers are convinced it’s true.

For those of us who work strange hours we’ve heard some of the noises, although. Lately the days have been broiling hot and often nights much cooler. Perhaps buildings moan and groan during 40 degree temperature swings.

My doubts with ghosts are simple. When people claim to see apparitions they always seem to be clothed. What, do we take our last suit with us across the threshold?

Only in Your State suggests some of what we hear and see has some historical basis. Such as an Eastern Idaho hotel . It was a hospital before it became tourist lodging. Maybe the echoes of the suffering are being heard across the decades.

What do you believe?