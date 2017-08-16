Is Bruce Willis Really Looking To Buy A House In Twin Falls
There is a convincing story floating around the internet recently stating that Bruce Willis is tired of the LA scene and is planning to buy a new home here in Twin Falls. As cool as that is, it is false. The website that people are referencing is the Westfield Post. They specifically say that they are a satire website:
Most of the articles on westfieldpost.com are works of fantasy or satire and are not true.
This is similar to the story from a few month ago that convinced us that Blake Shelton had visited Twin Falls and fell in love with our town.
I know - hard to believe, but not everything you read online is true. Except those stories that say Nate Bird is a dream boat. Those are all true.