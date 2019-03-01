Local Turkey Hunting Group Plans Annual Banquet, Donates Food

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Members of a local turkey hunting chapter will be gathering soon for their annual banquet.

The dinner comes on the heels of the group’s largest food donation in its history.

The National Wild Turkey Federation’s South Hills Strutters has planned the fundraising banquet for Saturday, March 9, a Canyon Crest Dining & Events Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner is scheduled at 7 p.m.

The event will include dinner, live and silent auctions, games and raffles “with lots of great prizes, including many guns to be given away,” said chapter member Julie Deters.

This is the 15th year of the banquet – about as long as the chapter has been donating food to local organizations.

On Dec. 20, the NWTF South Hills Strutters donated $12,000 in food, split between the Buhl and Kimberly senior centers.

From left, NWTF South Hills Strutters committee members Dennis Pullin, Daron Brown, Jacob McLain, Stefanie Brown, John Howard and Julie Deters. (Photo courtesy of NWTF South Hills Strutters)

“We filled the freezers and pantries at the two senior centers,” Deters said. The donation included hams and plenty of canned and dried food items. “Falls Brand, Twin Falls Search and Rescue, Blue Lakes Rotary and Albertson's also helped contribute to make this the largest food donation from the NWTF in the United States.”

The banquet and other events throughout the year help raise funds that the chapter uses to give back to the community, such as with its food donations, she said.

For more information about the banquet, including tickets and pricing, check out this NWTF web page or contact Daron Brown at smalltractorworks@gmail.com or 208-539-6495, or John Howard at john@fallsbrand.com or 208-861-3296.