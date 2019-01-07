Low Visibility Reported on Interstate in East Idaho

UPDATE: ISP says southbound I-15 south of Downey has been closed because of the weather. Traffic is being routed onto US 91 to Logan. See 511.idaho.gov for the latest updates on road conditions.

MALAD, Idaho (KLIX) Drivers heading north or south on the interstate in east Idaho are being warned of near white-out conditions this morning. Idaho State Police issued a warning to travelers on Interstate 15 near Malad of low to zero visibility with white-out conditions because of blowing snow. ISP says motorists should use caution while traveling in the area. ISP is also responding to a large number of crashes and disabled vehicles in the eastern region. Part of US Highway 26 along with State Highways 32 and 33 have been shut down by the Idaho Transportation Department because of the snow and windy conditions.

Idaho Transportation Department camera near the Malad Summit on Interstate 15, photo courtesy ITD.

Much of eastern Idaho is under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory with some areas expected to see up to a 5 inches of snow.