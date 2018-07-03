Lundy Returns to Sawtooth Avalanche Center

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A familiar face will be returning to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center this winter season.

Chris Lundy, who previously worked at the center from 2004 to 2012, will replace Matt Wieland, who has stepped down as avalanche specialist/forecaster.

“Matt’s ability to wear many hats at once to simply ‘get things done’ will be sorely missed,” the center wrote in a statement announcing the change.

Lundy, on the other hand, “left the SAC in 2012 to pursue other interests in the snow and avalanche world, but he’s eager to return to the ‘hot seat.’” He will begin work this fall.