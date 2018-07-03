Lundy Returns to Sawtooth Avalanche Center
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A familiar face will be returning to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center this winter season.
Chris Lundy, who previously worked at the center from 2004 to 2012, will replace Matt Wieland, who has stepped down as avalanche specialist/forecaster.
“Matt’s ability to wear many hats at once to simply ‘get things done’ will be sorely missed,” the center wrote in a statement announcing the change.
Lundy, on the other hand, “left the SAC in 2012 to pursue other interests in the snow and avalanche world, but he’s eager to return to the ‘hot seat.’” He will begin work this fall.
He said in the announcement that he’s “excited to return to avalanche forecasting and to re-join the dedicated Sawtooth Avalanche Center team. There have been many positive changes since I left and I look forward to helping advance the SAC's critical public safety mission.”