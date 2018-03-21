Magic Mountain Ski Resort To Close This Weekend
This is an interesting turn of events for skiing and snowboarding in Southern Idaho.
Just this morning we wrote that there is still time to get to the mountain and play in the snow at Pomerelle, but I also just found out that you only have this weekend to go play at Magic Mountain. In a post on their Facebook page, Magic Mountain announced that this is the final weekend of the season.
