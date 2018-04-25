Man Sent to Hospital After Crashing Motorcycle

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) – A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon in Buhl.

The crash happened a little before 1 p.m. at the corner of 1000 East and 4100 North, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The man was riding with other motorcyclists when the bike he was riding struck gravel while maneuvering a turn and he lost control.