Miles Daisher’s Record BASE Jump Was a Wet One (WATCH)

In case you have been living under the rock and/or never go near the Perrine Bridge, Miles Daisher broke the world record for most BASE jumps in one day last week. His last jump turned out to be a very wet one.

Miles shared his 64th jump on his Instagram channel . As you'll see, he landed in the middle of the Snake River - on purpose.

As it turns out, Miles accomplished this amazing feat powered by lots of Twin Falls pizza.

Congrats again, Miles. When it comes to the Perrine Bridge and defying gravity, you are the man.